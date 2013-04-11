Off the Wall Brings "Culture" to Union Square

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2013 --Spring is in the air and the weather is warming up, what better way to embrace the season than with a frozen treat! Off the Wall Frozen Yogurt, known for their whimsical stores and artful self-serve yogurt creations, opened their third Manhattan location this month at 4 West 14th Street, near Union Square. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Off the Wall served up over 2,225 free cups of frozen yogurt to hungry New Yorker’s on April 3!



“We are truly excited to expand our growing footprint in Manhattan! 14th Street is a great location from a retail and real estate perspective and we can’t wait to embrace the neighborhood,” says Gregg Heubach, Off the Wall Co-Owner



Similar to its sister locations in Chelsea and Midtown East; 14th Street will offer 16 unique low calorie, kosher certified yogurts on tap including signatures such as Peanut Butter Blast, Euro Tang, and Blueberry Muffin. The impressive toppings wall will make anyone feel as though they have stepped into Willy Wonka’s personal workshop and encourages customers to get creative with ingredients making anything from Apple Pie a la mode to Peanut Butter & Jelly Crumble. Off the Wall also offers specialty coffee drinks, artisanal frozen yogurt cakes and handcrafted s’mores.



A the grand opening, Off the Wall announced the launch of their “Cultured Artist Series” revealing their specialized floor to ceiling chalk art wall, curated by two local students from the High School of Art and Design; Jade Babolcsay and Briget Villanueva.



“Briget and I are honored to present our NYC influenced chalk masterpiece at Off the Wall’s newest location! We love the yogurt and were excited to be part of the Grand Opening celebration. The Chalk Art Wall is a really great platform for aspiring artists to showcase their work and inspirations!” says Jade Babolcsay.



Every other month, Off the Wall will feature a new chalk painting in the “Cultured Artist Series” designed by a local community member; including students and artists alike. Interested parties can submit a sketch of their piece to be considered for feature to artists@offthewallyogurt.com. All selected artists will get a special “gallery” debut at one of the three Off the Wall locations in Manhattan.



Off the Wall Locations are open seven days a week from 11:00am-10:00pm and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.



For more information please visit http://www.offthewallyogurt.com, photos and interviews available on request.



About The Off The Wall

Since the first store opening in 2011, Off the Wall Frozen Yogurt maintains a commitment to providing a truly unique self-serve treat experience. With 4 locations and growing, we specialize in the “art” of frozen yogurt! Each store has been whimsically designed with the customer in mind offering the freshest ingredients and 16 low-fat/ fat free flavors at each store. Our giant toppings wall encourages you to get creative and make a personal masterpiece in every cup. Our ultra-premium frozen yogurt is 100% Kosher certified and offers probiotics (live active cultures) which help boost the immune system and aid in digestion.



Off the Wall’s mission is to curate a playful customer experience from start to finish by bringing an extra element of surprise to each visit. The “Cultured Artist Series” helps to capture our vision in this! Each location features a floor-to-ceiling chalkboard wall that changes regularly, with colorful chalk paintings designed by local students and artists alike. We strive to support our community in all ways possible!



Manhattan:

1053 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(917) 463-0450



248 West 23rd Street

New York, NY 10011

(646) 590-4550



4 West 14th Street

New York, NY 10011

(646) 692-9099



Outside Manhattan:

590 Central Avenue

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

(516) 341-0301



For more information, please visit http://www.offthewallyogurt.com, Twitter: @OTWYogurt Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/offthewallyogurt