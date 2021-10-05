Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2021 --Office Cleaning Services in Los Angeles , Clean Care Services with years of experience in the commercial cleaning industry. The highly experienced team specializes in utilizing top-grade cleaning disinfectants and equipment to ensure that their clients get the most out of the services offered. Using the most advanced cleaning methods, they understand the importance of being environmentally friendly, without ever compromising the quality of their work and results. Therefore, they are now offering a new, antimicrobial alternative for their touchpoint cleaning services. The antimicrobial used is a plant-based alternative that is highly effective in disinfecting microbes, COVID-19, and other viruses, making it a sought-after option for those in a wide range of commercial industries.



This revolutionary disinfection method is a hospital-grade disinfectant, which is also EPA-registered to fight against the COVID-19 virus. One of the many great things about the antimicrobial disinfectant is the fact that it not only cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes, but it also does not have any harsh chemicals or fumes, as it is plant-based. Oftentimes, many cleaning services that offer highly effective cleaning solutions use harsh chemicals, making it dangerous for individuals to inhale, such as children, elderly, individuals with asthma and other conditions. This is why the team at Clean Care Services decided to take it upon themselves to find a solution that is completely safe for the environment and individuals, without ever compromising the quality of the work and results that they offer. Because the disinfectant that they use is a multi-purpose germicide, fungicide, and virocide product, it has certainly helped businesses of all types provide their customers, patients, and employees with the safety that they need and deserve. Office Cleaning Services in Los Angeles has been the spotlight to allow CleanCare Services in Los Angeles to offer these touchpoint cleaning services.



Additionally, CleanCare Services office cleaning services in Los Angeles offers electrostatic spraying and ULV fogging to add an extra layer of protection for their clients' facilities. Ultimately, their top priority is to keep their clients and facilities as safe as possible, while also keeping the environment safe. They also provide their clients with a completion certificate, which shows proof of the disinfection and sanitization to provide employees, customers, patients, etc. with the peace of mind that they need to know that they are in the right place.



With the uncertainty of COVID-19, it is essential that businesses adapt to the new measures and guidelines to provide a safe environment for their customers and employees, which is where the team at Clean Care Services comes in. Touch point cleaning focuses on cleaning common areas and locations that experience high traffic throughout the day, such as door handles, elevators, light switches, and much more. Clean Care Services is proud to provide exceptional office cleaning services Los Angeles businesses can trust and rely on. Their team is dedicated to providing the commercial cleaning Los Angeles business owners need to keep their facility as safe as possible for their employees and customers. Clean Care Services offers its services to a wide range of businesses and industries, including but not limited to:



- Healthcare facilities

- Nursing homes

- Restaurants

- Grocery stores

- Retail stores

- Offices

- Schools

- And much more



To learn more about Clean Care Services and the high-quality work that they are committed to providing for their clients, visit their website or contact them directly at 877-982-5326.



About CLEAN CARE SERVICES

With extensive experience in the commercial cleaning industry, Clean Care Services has established itself as the nation's premier provider of exceptional cleaning services. With locations across the United States, they have made a name for themselves as a highly respected and privately owned business dedicated to providing the best result for their clients, giving them peace of mind providing a clean and safe environment in their workplace. When choosing Clean Care Services, clients can expect their team of professionals to arrive on time, well-trained, and ready to make their clients feel confident in their choice of cleaning professionals. Dedicated to providing the utmost professionalism and thoroughness, they understand the importance of having a team that they can count on.



If you are seeking a team of professionals that can help you create a safe environment for your employees and customers, then Clean Care Services can help you every step of the way to ensure that you feel comfortable and safe during such an uncertain time. To learn more about the high-quality office cleaning services Los Angeles business owners can rely on, visit Clean Care Services' website or contact them at 877-982-5326.