Btoffice Office Furniture Supplier Launch New Range of Office Pods

Leading UK supplier BT Office Furniture & Interiors are thrilled to announce the arrival of their stunning new range of free standing acoustic office pods.



The Airea range is an easy to assemble, expandable room system allowing varying levels of visual and acoustic privacy.



The pods come in a range of different sizes and shapes as outlined below.



Round End Rooms



These allow you to create different spaces including half round pods, round pods, half round/half square rooms, lozenge shaped rooms, and presentation pods in various sizes.



Square End Rooms



Square and half square pod configurations also allow you to create rectangular and corner room units. These modular units can be expanded to suit practically every requirement.



Configurations



Round, square and half square pods can be combined to make round end modules with party walls, square end modules with party walls or open sides and round rectangular end modules with party walls.



Each pod comes with the following as standard:



- An acoustic ceiling

- A service hoop including 3 x power sockets. Larger pods have more than one service hoop to provide power for all occupants. The service hoops have independent lighting and ventilation control

- Automatic and scene setting control for lighting

- Automatic and manual control for air circulation

- Sliding/hinged door and combination of clear & fabric panels



A number of optional accessories are available including fans, intake cowls (to connect to existing 125mm duct size air con units), power & data modules, adjustable monitor arms and fixed monitor brackets.



A selection of manifestation strips are also available. These include dots & barcodes. These strips prevent people from inadvertently walking into clear panels or doors.



The coloured acrylic panels come in frosted, teal, mushroom, olive green, lime green, red, orange, amber, purple, royal blue and magenta.



Upholstery comes from the Lucia or Xtreme Plus Camira ranges.



Doors are available in frosted, clear or coloured acrylic.



Acoustic performance can be maximised by placing the pods on a carpeted surface.



The Airea range also includes phone booths (with or without doors) and optional cove interior architecture which allows you to install straight and curved screens within your pod in addition to power/data modules, shelving, desks and workstations.



Era Q.S Free Standing Acoustic Pods



The Era Q.S range comes with a choice of white or silver frames and the following as standard:



- White acoustic ceiling tiles with DB rating of 38db as standard

- Halogen fixed 12V white downlights

- Integral sliding glass door

- All fixing brackets



The panels are 30mm thick and are housed within aluminium posts and cross rails.



Era Square Pods



The square pods are available in 2200mm (Height) x 3000mm (Width & Depth) or 2200mm (Height) x 4000mm (Width & Depth). They can come part glazed or full glazed and with the following optional extras:



- Electric 2.2m post with 2 x power & 2 x data points

- Air circulation unit



Various panel colours include amber, royal blue, red, purple, orange, olive, mushroom, magenta, lime, frosted and teal.



Era Rectangular Pods



The rectangular pods are 2200mm (Height) x 6000mm (Width) x 3000mm (Depth). This is large enough for a boardroom table and 10 chairs. Pods can be fully glazed or part glazed. Optional extras include electric 2.2m posts with 2 x power & 2 x data points and air circulation units.



Era Circular Pods



The circular pods are 2200mm (Height) x 3000mm (Diameter). This is large enough to comfortable accommodate a round meeting table with 4 chairs. Round pods can be fully glazed or part glazed. Optional include air con units and 2200mm posts with 2 x electric power and 2 x data points.



Lozenge shaped pods are also available which comprise a square pod and 2 semi-circular pods (one on each end). These are large enough to fit a boardroom table with 10 chairs.



The Benefits of Acoustic Office Pods



- A pod can be completed within 1 working day in most cases. Occasionally it can take up to 3 days depending on the size, specification, site location and conditions.

- 5 year guarantee

- Because it is classed as furnishing and not fitting, an acoustic pod can be written off against your tax liability

- Planning permission is not required

- Fire risk assessment is not required

- If the property is owned by a third party, the landlord’s permission is not required

- It is a self-supporting structure so there is no need to fix to walls and pillars etc.

- It’s a clean build



