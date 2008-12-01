Office Partitions Specialist Optima Systems Wins Prestigious Construction Marketing Award 2008

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2008 -- The advanced drywall and office partitioning supplier triumphed at the Construction Marketing Awards 2008, taking home the coveted prize for Best Use of a Website.



Optima Systems beat off stiff competition from four other fantastic web presences including Warwickshire County Council & Carillion plc and Harris Associates on behalf of Watson Batty Architects.



The judging panel were won over by Optima Systems’ use of simple and easy to understand flash animations to convey important and complex information about the inner workings of each office partitions system, as well as the impeccable overall site presentation.



The website was created to showcase Optima Systems’ wide range of office partitioning, advanced drywall, frameless doors and architectural glass through detailed photography, product details, downloadable guides and 3D animations. The website also features a CRM dashboard where Optima Systems can moderate architect logins that control which technical document each architect sees.



The website was created by award-winning London design agency, Cyber-Duck. Danny Bluestone the managing director of Cyber-Duck received the award on the night alongside Optima’s website and marketing project manager Christian Mabey.



Danny noted, “It is a privilege to win this prestigious award with Optima Group. We were privileged to work with Christian Mabey from who had the vision and foresight to take Optima’s branding and marketing to the next level by carefully crafting a successful user experience with Cyber-Duck”.



The Construction Marketing Awards are globally recognised as a highly regarded mark of excellence in construction marketing and business development and recognise the creativity, innovation and effectiveness of a company’s marketing strategy. The black-tie awards dinner took place on 27th November in London’s trendy New Connaught Rooms.



For more information on the awards visit: http://www.optimasystems.com

