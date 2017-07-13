Office System of Texas Announces Dedicated Color Copier Service in Houston

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --With increasing demand for professional representation through presentations and communications for both small and large business, it it difficult for many suppliers to meet the massive needs. Office System of Texas is a reliable supplier who stands behind their service and commitment to provide their customers the latest business equipment technology with dedicated color copier service in Houston. Keeping an eye on current technological advances, the company has quality products in order to provide solutions for any business organization's needs.



From desktop copying and faxing to high speed multifunctional production systems, the company now has a wide range of products to serve the business needs. With years of experience in the industry, the company can understand the importance of the office system when it comes to running business smartly and smoothly. This is why the company is proud to proclaim their status as an Authorized Dealer for Konica Minolta for over thirty-seven years. Being authorized dealers, they offer new equipment, software solutions and provide customer support.



In order to keep up with the latest advances of technology, the experts are continually educating themselves to adapt to the changes that follow. Using new and original manufacturer supplies and parts, they strive to ensure the equipment they deliver performs at it's optimum. The technicians are all model certified and fully trained by Konica Minolta and Samsung to provide the top-quality service.



With over 38 years of outstanding service, the company has evolved to face challenges in the industry. Over the years, the company has served a number of industries including health care, legal, education, and more offering a wide range of printing and data management solutions.



For more information on copier repair in Katy TX and The Woodlands TX, visit https://www.osot.com or call 281-443-2996.



About Office Systems of Texas

Office Systems of Texas is Houston's only authorized Epson re-seller, and for the past 39 years, they have been focused on copy, fax, printing, scanning, wide format, and all other document solutions for their clients.