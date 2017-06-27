Office System of Texas Celebrates 39 Years of Printer Service in Houston and Tomball TX

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --Office Systems of Texas celebrates 39 years of business in the industry with commitment, integrity, and honesty. Since its inception, the company has been focused on copy, fax, printing, scanning, wide format, and all other document solutions and printer service in Houston and Tomball TX. Keeping up with the latest technology, they can bring their customers greatest technology to provide solutions for any size business needs. From desktop printing to high-speed multifunctional production, the company has everything for their clients and customers.



To serve the business in the best possible manner, the company also sells, leases, rents, services and supports the Epson equipment that the business needs. PrecisionCore TM Inkjet printing technology is the latest entry to their service list. From professional and industrial-level printers to networked office printers, this innovative technology delivers fast printing with top quality results. A truly groundbreaking system, PrecisionCore comes standard with Epson's advanced Thin Film Piezo elements, which are made through a MEMS manufacturing process, using semi color micro-fabrication techniques. The proprietary technology revolves around the PrecisionCore Micro TFP print chip, a digital chip that manufacturers dots at the micron level. Each nozzle on the printhead delivers up to 50, 000 droplets per second. This excellent focus on accuracy and detail enables this system to deliver the best results,whatever the task at hand.



Office System of Texas is glad to launch this innovative technology to simplify business process while ensuring smooth run of the business. With this wonderful technology, one can achieve professional results and remarkable durability at fast speeds. In addition to this, the company also supplies a range of other products, services, and solutions to ensure results for the business.



For more information and details on products and printer lease in Katy TX and The Woodlands TX, visit http://www.officemachineshouston.com or call 281-443-2996.



About Office Systems of Texas

Office Systems of Texas is Houston's only authorized Epson re-seller, and for the past 39 years, They've been focused on your copy, fax, printing, scanning, wide format, and all other document solutions for their clients.