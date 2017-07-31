Office System of Texas Receives High Rating from Customers Using Office Equipment in Pasadena and Conroe TX

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --Recently, Office System of Texas, a premium Konica Minolta dealer, received a 92% overall satisfaction rate from their customers, according to recent Customer Satisfaction survey. Office Texas offers customers a high-quality best-in class document solutions imaging equipment and related support services to businesses in Houston and surrounding areas. According to the survey results, customers are very satisfied with the service they receive from Office Texas and the copiers in Humble and Katy TX they provide.



While 99% of customers reported that they are satisfied with Office Texas for their quick response and turnaround, 96% of them find their sales representatives knowledgeable and responsive. 96% customers voted for the support staff whom they find friendly and helpful. 98% praised the service technicians for their knowledge and sense of courtesy, while 89% confirmed that they would do business with Office Texas again. 91% would recommend Office Texas to someone else.



Many Office Texas customers took the time to comment on their satisfaction with specific employees and with the company as a whole. Since 1977, the company has been providing an effective and efficient copy, fax, printing, scanning, and document work flow solutions for any business.



As an Authorized dealer for Konica Minolta Business Solutions, the company sells, leases, services and supports the equipment to keep business up and running. Right from copier, scanning, faxing and wide format plotters to high-speed multifunctional production press systems with a wide range of powerful finishing options, Office Texas has everything at its disposal.



The huge product portfolio includes 3D Printers, B & W Copiers, Color Copiers, Fax Machines, Production Printers, Plotters, Epson, Software Solutions, Scanners, Toner, Staples, and lot more. At Office Texas, employees look forward to offering a high level of personalized, attentive service that has truly no parallel in the area, to their customers in the many years to come.



For more details and information on office equipment in Pasadena and Conroe TX, visit https://www.osot.com



About Office Systems of Texas

Office Systems of Texas is an Authorized Dealer for Konica Minolta Business Solutions and Samsung Electronics. The company's focus is on all of its copy, fax, printing, scanning, wide format and document solution needs, keeping an eye on today's technological advances in the industry.