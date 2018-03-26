Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --Office Systems of Texas is a well-known name when it comes to repairing services and maintenance of equipment that is commonly used in offices. The company has been offering such services for more than three decades now since 1977. As an authorized dealer for Konica Minolta, Office Systems of Texas is trusted to sell software solutions, new equipment and offer support for the same. The company uses original, new manufacturer parts and supplies to assure that the equipment which the client gets can give the best performance. Moreover, the technicians here are model certified and are trained by Konica Minolta and Samsung constantly so that they can offer the highest quality of service.



Office Systems of Texas offers the best office solutions in Houston and Katy Texas, and at present, they serve a range of industries that include healthcare, education and legal. The experts at Office Systems of Texas understand that customers usually want the top quality services at a cost-effective rate, and thus they try to achieve the same by offering dedicated and personalized service. This has enabled the company to get an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.



Those looking for office equipment in Tomball and Humble Texas solutions can straightaway get in touch with Office Systems of Texas. The technicians here ensure that the solution is provided to the client right at the first time. The company also leases, sells, supports and services the equipment that is required to run the business. Starting from printing, desktop copying, faxing scanning, to high-speed multifunctional production press systems almost everything can be repaired by this company.



To get repair services, one can call 281-443-2996. One can also visit the website to get a free quote for the products and services that are on offer.



About Office Systems of Texas

The Office Systems of Texas has been established in 1977. At present the company currently serves the companies located in Houston and the adjoining areas.