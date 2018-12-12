OfficeRock.com - Dubai Based Online Office Supplies Startup Named Amongst Top 100 Startups in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Forbes Middle East has recently revealed their annual list of Top 100 Startups and has included OfficeRock.com on their list. The list features companies that have secured the most funding and have the potential to dominate their respective markets. This is a huge boost for the online retail store; it that was earlier featured on Forbes' List of Promising Startups in 2016.



OfficeRock.com is in the business of selling office supplies in Dubai. Besides general supplies like pens, papers, and stationery, they also sell school supplies, electronics, and even kitchen and homeware. "We help people looking to buy furniture online in Dubai. OfficeRock.com has partnered with several leading suppliers of office supplies to provide high quality products at reasonable prices," says a spokesperson for the online office supplies company in Dubai.



They are a one-stop shop for all office essentials and have partnered with several leading brands, allowing them to offer products at discounted prices. "Clients can buy anything and everything related to office supplies on our website. Whether they're looking for a scientific calculator or toiletries like hand wash and sanitizers, we have it all. We also stock on break room supplies like tea, coffee, candies, cookies, etc.," adds the spokesperson.



The company offers free delivery anywhere within the UAE for orderes over AED150.



OfficeRock.com is an online store offering office supplies in Dubai. Since 2012, they have been selling a wide range of office essentials, including furniture, stationery, printers, printer cartridges, and electronic items.



For more information, visit https://www.officerock.com/