Official Launch of the BoatFlorida.com Network

Merritt Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2009 -- For many boaters in Florida, boating is not just a pastime but a passion. The recent launch of the BoatFlorida.com network allows you to take that passion to an all new level. Florida boaters, fisherman, sailors, captains, and anyone who lives in or around the Florida waters can benefit from and enjoy this network of new sites.



BoatFlorida.com came about from the success of BoatBrevard.com, a site dedicated to Central Florida boaters. The Brevard boating site quickly became one of Central Florida’s fastest growing online communities. Similar to the newly launched sites, it is a free online network for local boaters and boat enthusiasts that contains boat related news, upcoming events, marine classifieds, boater business directory, discussion forums, groups, blogs, videos, and photos. The popularity of BoatBrevard.com led to the creation of 21 social networking sites to cover the entire state of Florida.



BoatFlorida.com is now the parent company and hub to all the boating sites in Florida and is the ultimate source for Florida boating, news, connections, events, activities and everything else related to boating in the Sunshine State.



You can learn more about Florida boating, fishing, yachting, sailing, connect with others and find great Florida boater resources. If you boat in Florida, you will benefit from this site. It is now the ultimate social networking connection site for Florida boaters and it is quick, easy, and free to join and visit.



On your local site, such as http://BoatPalmBeach.com, http://BoatPinellas.com, http://BoatSarasota.com, you will find features like:



• Local boating news and classifieds

• Local marine related events and gatherings

• The ability to search for other boaters

• Forum Discussions and Blogs

• Member photos and videos

• Interactive Nautical / Navigation Charts

• Comprehensive Boating / Marine Business Directory

• Online parts and accessories store coming soon with wholesale pricing for members



The goal of the launch of the new BoatFlorida.com network of sites is to make it easier for Florida boaters and water-goers to connect, plan events and have more fun on the waters. "It is about family, friends, boating, great fun, the environment, and togetherness with fellow boaters," explained John Kavaliauskas, founder – BoatFlorida.com. "Whether folks are new to boating or seasoned veterans, this network is for all Florida individuals who love life on the water. It's a testament to Florida’s boating lifestyle."



For more information about the network, interviews, questions, or other concerns about one of the sites, please contact John Kavaliauskas at (877) 691-4440 or jkavaliauskas@BoatFlorida.com.



Visit: http://www.BoatFlorida.com for more information.



Contacts:



BoatFlorida.com Incorporated, 2700 Harbortown Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952



John Kavaliauskas, (877) 691-4440, jkavaliauskas@BoatFlorida.com

