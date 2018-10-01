Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Sentient Science has settled with the United States Department of Energy and National Science Foundation (NSF) after four years of litigation. Sentient Science continues to deny allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, but the cost of continued litigation was becoming too great for our small business.



Ward Thomas, CEO and President of Sentient Science said, "After four years of investigation against my company, the NSF Office of Inspector General continued the investigation even though none of the allegations were determined to have violated the False Claims Act. As the investigation remained open, facing another four years of costs to continue the process was becoming too expensive. We accepted the government's offer to settle. I feel it's better to give our great country the $2,675,000 back after the huge investment the U.S. Government has given us rather than give more than that amount in lawyer fees to continue the investigation to fully clear our name of any liability. The process has empowered Sentient Science to learn the back-office repeatable processes we will need to have a successful IPO."



The U.S. Government has been a customer of Sentient Science since 2001 and has awarded more than $30 million to Sentient through the Small Business Innovative Research and Small Technology Transfer Research funding program. The Buffalo-based software as a service company continues to leverage the SBIR/STTR grant programs to enhance capabilities and work with the Departments of Defense and Energy to build materials science-based predictive modeling capabilities for rotorcraft, wind turbines and rail.