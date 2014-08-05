Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --“We have a week-long schedule of events to elevate the excitement that will lead up to the high altitude USA Pro Challenge Stage 5 start,” Michael Perini, Local Organizing Chair said.



“People are encouraged to bring their bike, tricycle, OHV or hiking boots because there’s plenty to do in Woodland Park. We have great eateries, shopping and lodging, including RV and campsites near the start,” he said.



Additional recreational fun for everyone of all ages is here on HWY 24 in Teller County.



To capture race memories to treasure and share with family and friends, Perini encourages spectators to have that camera or video on hand at the race. “Along the route in Woodland Park, in the background, are speculator views of America's mountain Pikes Peak to enjoy," he said.



USA Pro Challenge and Stage 5, Woodland Park merchandise will be for sale at select locations.



Current list of activities:



Friday, August 15 Kick Off Party

Downtown Artwalk, Business Window Decorating and Sidewalk Chalk Art, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.



Woodland Park Roots Project Outdoor Movie – Midland Pavilion, 8:00 p.m.



Saturday, August 16

Downtown Business Exposure (Window and Sidewalk art display)



Sunday, August 17

Saddle Club Street Dance - Midland Pavilion, 6:00 p.m.



Monday, August 18

BierRun 5K Fun Run and Ride - 121 E Midland Avenue, 5:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 20

Rampart Library District Story Time followed by a craft, 10:00 a.m.



Mountain Top Cycling Club Cruisers Family Bike Ride - Midland Pavilion, 6:00 p.m.



Thursday, August 21

Rampart Library District Story Time followed by a craft - 10:00 a.m.



Team Telecycle Intermediate Level Mountain Bike Ride – 5:30 p.m.



Beer Garden Pre-Race Block Party - Bergstrom Park & DDA, 5:00 p.m.



Friday, August 22



Kids Zone, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Flying Carrot Bus

Strider Cup Adventure Zone – sponsored by Kids on Bikes

Clown with balloons

Face Painting

CSCS Plyometrics Fitness Demo

10 years and younger Bike Decorating for Parade (9:00-11:00 a.m.)



Joanies Deli Parking Lot, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.



Bike Rodeo

Helmet Fitting

Signs for Life Bus

10 years and younger Decorated Bike Parade – 12:00

BMX Demo - Stunt Masters Impact Street Team – 10:00, 12:00, 2:00



Team Telecycle Entry Level Mountain Bike Ride – 1:00 p.m.

(start at: 615 S Baldwin St)



Team Telecycle Advance Level Mountain Bike Ride – 3:00 p.m.

(start at: 615 S Baldwin St)



Life is Good Youth Prevention Expo, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., UPCC



Concert at Midland Pavilion – 5:00 p.m.



Mountain Top Cycling Club Bike the Night Ride - 10:30 p.m.

(start at: 312 N. Center St.)



After Ride, 12:00 midnight, breakfast at Senior Center



The largest spectator event in the history of the state, the race will visit 10 official host cities for the starts and finishes of each stage, ranging from small towns to cities as large as Denver, with a population of more than 634,000. The final stage should serve to break any previous single-day attendance records with a start in Boulder, one of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S., two passes through Golden, which has brought out huge crowds in past years, and a finish in Denver, the state’s capitol.



The two new locations joining the 2014 race – Monarch Mountain and Woodland Park – each offer breathtaking scenery that will add to the overall excitement. Reaching a top elevation of 11,542 ft. on Hoosier Pass, the race will include a total elevation gain of nearly 40,000 ft. over the seven days. Two new mountains – McClure Pass and Kebler Pass – will help reach that number.



On Thursday, August 21st, fans can see Stage 4 -- Colorado Springs Circuit Race –



After a ceremonial start at the world famous Broadmoor, the race will head into town and join up with a 16-mile circuit that will be raced four times. With climbs through Garden of the Gods, Mesa Rd. and the infamous Ridge Rd., which hits grades of nearly 17 percent, the route will present some challenges for the riders. If a sprinter hangs on to win, they will have earned it the hard way.



Host city information, maps and elevation profiles are available on the race website at http://www.usaprocyclingchallenge.com/route.



Woodland Park Partners include:



Tractor Supply

The UPS Store

IREA

Trail Ridge

Peak Internet

El Pomar Foundation

Wal-Mart

Foxworth-Galbraith

Bluebell

Tweeds

Western Convenience

Woodland Hardware

Walgreens

Wildwoods Casino

Bronco Billy's

Denny's

Matrix Design Group

Front of the Pack

Team Telecycle

Café Leo

Falcon Physical Therapy

Colorado Natural Gas

Country Lodge

Polaris

Sanborn Western Camps



More information can be found online at

http://www.USAProChallenge.com



Twitter at @USAProChallenge



The official Stage 5 Start page is:

http://www.city-woodlandpark.org/home/stage-5-start/



Stage 5 facebook page is:

https://www.facebook.com/usaprochallengewoodlandpark



Twitter:

@USAProCyclingWP



For other community events visit:

http://www.woodlandparkchamber.com/visitor-center/calendar-of-events.html