Offset Quadrant Shower Cabins at JT Spas Now Available for the Lowest Prices Ever

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Summary: Whilst shower enclosures built from scratch are still popular, there is something else that is gaining in popularity as well: the pre-built or modular shower cabin or enclosure. These shower enclosures are easy to install, and they come with a whole variety of excellent features, including hydromassage jets. And today, at JT Spas, customers can avail of a brilliant discount for the offset quadrant shower cabin range, which now comes with the lowest ever prices.



JT Spas has truly become the go-to place for a broad variety of products expressly for the bathroom, whether it's big items and elements such as bathroom furniture and baths and shower enclosures to smaller items such as bathroom mirrors, bathroom cabinets, toilet roll holders, and everything in between.



The fact that JT Spas offers all these products at astonishingly low prices also works in its favour, and a lot of customers also appreciate the fast and quick delivery service offered by JT Spas combined with its excellent attention to customer support and satisfaction. And now, JT Spas has another reason to make customers happy: its sale and discounted offer for its collection of offset quadrant shower enclosures all exclusively made and manufactured by Lisna Waters.



Lisna Waters has an established reputation as a producer of steam showers and shower cabins and enclosures, and JT Spas has long partnered with the manufacturer to bring great discounts to its customers as well. Today, the offset quadrant shower enclosure selection is offered with even better discounts, too.



For customers wanting outstanding value for their money, the offset quadrant shower enclosure now on sale at JT Spas is a worthwhile deal and investment indeed. The shower comes with either a right-handed version or a left-handed version, and it measures 1200 by 800mm, making it perfect for many bathroom spaces and sizes. The original price for the offset quadrant shower enclosure is £1599, but JT Spas is now offering it for the lowest price of £778. With this purchase, customers can benefit from a beautiful pre-built enclosure complete with a Bluetooth connection and chromatherapy lighting, body jets, a large showerhead, a thermostatic sensor, a flip-down seat for the shower, glass shelving, and more. To browse through the excellent shower cabin selection at the JT Spas site, don't forget to visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas knows a lot about what its customers need and want, and it understands that customers will always expect quality along with affordable pricing for whatever they buy, especially online. When it comes to bathroom products, JT Spas has everything in its roster, from taps and basins to toilets, radiators, baths, shower enclosures, and plenty more. To get the best details on one of its most popular products, the shower cabin, visit the company website today.