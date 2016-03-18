Ogo Is a Hands-Free, Self-Balancing Wheelchair Providing a New Transportation for Those with Disabilities

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Ogo, the world's first hands-free two-wheeled self-balancing transportation device, is now live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Ogo has pioneered a revolutionary new transportation device that is set to open up freedom and mobility possibilities for millions of individuals with disabilities around the world. The Ogo is a revolutionary breakthrough product that is set to dramatically change lives across the world.



The innovative design, which was initially powered by a modified Segway, allows users to navigate completely hands-free simply by moving their body in the direction they wish to go. The active moving seat control that makes it very intuitive to use completely hands free, and because people rely on their body to operate the Ogo, it quickly becomes part of the user while simultaneously keeping upper body strength and mobility well toned.



Kevin Halsall, founder and inventor of Ogo, spent the past 4 years prototyping and building the initial device in his garage of New Zealand after a close friend was left paraplegic after a skiing accident.



"After the last five months testing the Ogo with varying levels of disabilities we've realized that with a few design adjustments, it can help many, many others," says Halsall, "So by fundraising for the new prototypes we can confirm that we have the ultimate machine before we go into production later in the year."



After a whirlwind 2015 in which Ogo was initially being introduced to the world last fall in a Youtube video that quickly went viral and culminated in the company winning the 2015 Innovate 2015 award, the company has turned to crowdfunding. Ogo has turned to Indiegogo in an effort to invest in additional R&D to help drive the cost down. The goal of the crowdfunding campaign is to help turn Ogo from a premium, high-end product, into an affordable device that everyone who needs and wants one, can acquire.



The Ogo Crowdfunding Campaign is now live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ogo-grab-life-by-the-wheels--2#/



About Ogo Technology

Ogo Technology, developing new and exciting cutting-edge products, designed to give people more independence and freedom in their lives. The Ogo is the only completely hands-free two-wheeled self-balancing transportation device in the world. It opens up a whole new world of excitement and mobility for millions of people with disabilities.



For more information on Ogo Technology visit: http://ogotechnology.com/