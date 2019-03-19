Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Beck Insurance Agency is a business insurance resource that has been a pillar of the community for a remarkably long time. The agency was originally founded in 1948, and they are still family owned and operated. They serve business insurance clients from Bryan, Defiance, Perrysburg, Napoleon, Toledo, and Waterville, Ohio.



Team members at Beck Insurance Agency are continually kept up-to-date with the latest insurance trends and regulations. The company is consistently re-investing in its agents' education, above and beyond the industry norm. Technology has changed the playing field in the insurance business over the years, and they have always stayed a step ahead of the curve.



Agents provide their clients with top-notch service on every level. All team members place a premium on communication, and they are very responsive every step of the way. This is how they have been able to maintain a stellar client approval rating for over seven decades and counting.



One of the objectives of Beck Insurance Agency is to make life easier for fellow members of the business community. They do everything possible to be able to satisfy the needs of every type of business person in their area, so they carry a wide range of coverage types.



Liability insurance should be carried by all businesses, and this agency can connect clients with rock-solid liability coverage. This being stated, they are not held captive by a single insurance company. They represent several different highly respected insurers, so their clients have freedom of choice.



There are limits to liability coverage, and this can be disconcerting, because the extent of liability that can be incurred is something that cannot be determined in advance. When clients express these concerns to the people at Beck Insurance Agency, they explain the ideal solution.



Umbrella insurance is an additional form of coverage that can provide protection above and beyond the limits of liability insurance coverage. Both forms of coverage carried in tandem can provide total peace of mind. This agency also offers commercial auto insurance, errors and omissions coverage, builders risk insurance, workers' compensation, and more.



Toledo area commercial clients can definitely rely on Beck Insurance Agency. When a local business has been in the same location for well over half a century, people know that they have made a connection with a trustworthy resource.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is a business insurance resource serving Toledo, Perrysburg, Waterville, Napoleon, Defiance, and Bryan, Ohio.



For more information, please visit www.beckinsurance.com/business-insurance/