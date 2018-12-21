Ohio Insurance Agency Offers Health Insurance for Seniors

Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --Beck Insurance Agency serves Toledo, Sylvania, Bryan, Swanton, Ohio and surrounding areas. Their offerings are comprehensive in nature, but there are a couple of different forms of health insurance available that can be very useful for senior citizens.



This is a health insurance niche that is growing rapidly because of a unique demographic phenomenon that is unfolding at the present time. During the period between 1946 and 1964 after World War II, an unprecedented number of babies were born. They are members of the "baby boomer" generation.



All of these individuals are starting to attain senior citizen status in droves. It has been reported that the Social Security Administration is accepting somewhere between 50,000 and 65,000 applications for benefits every day. The same dynamic would apply to people that are applying for Medicare coverage.



The Medicare program is a source of health insurance for senior citizens that will provide a solid underpinning, but it does not pay for everything in full. There are co-payments, there is coinsurance, and there are deductibles and premiums that must be paid out of pocket. In fact, Medicare Part B, which is the portion of the program that pays for visits to doctors and outpatient care, only covers 80 percent of the expenses.



These costs that must be absorbed by the benefit recipients can add up considerably, but Beck Insurance Agency can provide a health insurance solution. They can connect clients with supplemental Medicare insurance. This will fill in some of the gaps in Medicare coverage.



There is another option that is available through this insurance agency that can be very beneficial for some senior citizens. Medicare Part C is the component that can be used to defray the cost of private insurance that is more comprehensive in nature. These health insurance plans are called Medicare Advantage Plans. There are different types of plans available, and most of them provide prescription drug coverage.



One of the great strengths of Beck Insurance Agency is their firm commitment to client communication. Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare supplement insurance details can be rather confusing. They have a thorough understanding of the intricacies of these plans, and they have the ability to explain them to their clients in a down to earth, understandable manner.



