Ohio Plastic Surgeon Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe Offers Insider Look at Plastic Surgery Procedures on Snapchat

Botox use for patients under 30 has skyrocketed, for instance. Chemical peels, dermal fillers and liposuction are other popular plastic surgery procedures for Millennials. Eyelid lifts and rhinoplasty are done for young patients who feel particularly self-conscious about their appearance in social media. Ohio Plastic Surgeon Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe now offers these patients an inside glimpse at her practice and procedures via Snapchat.



ROXY Plastic Surgery offers a full range of services for Columbus, Ohio patients – from Med Spa procedures like chemical peels, laser hair removal, and spray tans – to injectables like Botox, Juvederm, and Voluma – to the most popular plastic surgeries like breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. Dr. Grawe is board-certified in plastic surgery with more than 10 years of experience, including five years running her own private practice. Since graduating from the University of Texas at Galveston and completing her residency training at Ohio State University Medical Center, Dr. Grawe has performed well over 1,000 surgeries and earned a 5-star rating on review sites like RealSelf.com.



"The Snapchat platform is a great opportunity to connect with young mobile users who have curiosity and questions about plastic surgery procedures, but who don't necessarily feel ready to come in for a consultation," explains Dr. Grawe. "We plan to offer followers videos from inside the operating room, an insider look at plastic surgery and Med Spa procedures, answers to common patient questions, patient reviews and testimonials, breaking new announcements, and special offers."



Though people are generally more lax about what gets shared on Snapchat – as photos and videos are only typically available for a limited time after being sent -- Dr. Grawe says that her Snapchat account will comply with all HIPPA regulations concerning patient privacy. "We have a number of patients who are eager to share their experiences on the platform, so that is not an issue for us," she explains.



ROXY Plastic Surgery and Dr. K Roxanne Grawe can be found on Snapchat @drgrawe. The Columbus plastic surgery center can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery serves as Ohio's leading, all-female plastic surgery center and med spa. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find Roxy Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



