Ohio Plastic Surgeon Dr. Roxanne K. Grawe Releases Free eBook to Dispel Hair Transplant Myths

"Going back to the time of the Greek gods, a full head of thick hair was associated with strength, character, power and intelligence," explains Dr. Grawe. "Thankfully, the new Follicular Unit Extraction Neograft technique makes it easier than ever for men to overcome the hand they've been dealt by genetics and regain their mane! Best of all, the results are lasting – and natural."



Six myths explored in the hair transplant eBook include:



- Everyone will know I've had a hair transplant.

- Hair transplants might not work.

- Hair restoration is painful.

- Hair transplants are too expensive for me.

- I'll be left with a terrible scar.

- Hair transplants just don't look natural.



"Many of these myths got their start over 20 years ago when the first procedures were being done," Dr. Grawe says. "Since then, technique and technology have greatly improved so we can provide patients with amazing results. Once you get the real facts of hair restoration, the decision is much easier to make. We're talking about enhancing a person's quality of life -- for the rest of his life."



The eBook goes into fine detail about how the hair restoration procedure works, what sort of pain relief is needed, and what kind of results people can realistically expect. The best way to learn more about hair restoration in Columbus, OH is to meet with Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe for a confidential one-on-one consultation. There is no obligation, but should individuals wish to proceed, the friendly office staff can look into financing and payment plan options to make the treatment a possibility for anyone.



Read our blog and download 6 Hair Transplant Myths Solved eBook here: http://www.roxyplasticsurgery.com/6-hair-transplant-myths-solved/



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery is an all-female plastic surgery center and med spa in Columbus, Ohio. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find Roxy Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



