The minimum legal requirement for car insurance in Ohio is implemented to provide basic protection to the motorist that ensures financial security in the event that said motorist is at fault in an accident. While the basic legal obligations are required to provide protection to all motorists, often times the minimal car insurance requirements are not sufficient to keep drivers in Ohio completely protected.



Ohio state obliges drivers to hold bodily injury protection that covers up to $25,000 per person, per accident, with at least a $50,000 cap regardless of the number of people injured per accident. This bodily injury coverage only covers the expenses of other drivers when you are at fault. Most car insurance policyholders purchase additional coverage for medical payments that take care of the medical payments of accidents including their own.



The state of Ohio also requires car insurance coverage that covers at least $25,000 in property damage. In large accidents or accidents that involve newer vehicles, $25,000 just doesn't cover it. Additional property damage or collision coverage keeps you protected and secures your finances in the event of an accident.



While minimum car insurance requirements are in place to keep Ohio drivers safe, drivers often find that the basic legal requirements are not enough to provide realistic car insurance protection.



