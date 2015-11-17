Ohio SEO Expert Website Launched for Small to Medium Sized Businesses

Barberton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Ohio SEO Expert, service provider of search engine optimization, social media marketing, and website design, has launched a new website. This website, www.ohioseoexpert.com, is aimed at small and medium sized business to assist them with their online marketing efforts.



This new service is a culmination of the marketing experience of the Owner and CEO, Robert Lewis and his team. Robert has been preforming online marketing for his own websites and client's websites for the last nine years. Robert is quoted saying, "When I first discovered online marketing in college, I was instantly hooked." Since then, Robert has gone on to have a number of successful website in many different niches.



About 3 years into his career as an online marketer, one of Roberts family friends asked him to build and promote a website for his property management company. Robert said, "I was kind of afraid to take the leap and work on websites other than my own, but I mostly did it as as favor and I ended up getting him quite a bit of (website) traffic. Needless to say, he was happy and I got a ton of referrals from it."



Now his company's main focus is developing websites and promoting them online for clients. When talking with Robert you get the overwhelming feeling that he doesn't like traditional marketing firms. Robert stated, "A lot of marketing firms could care less about your business. All they want is your money. Before we make a pitch to you, we do our research and make sure that we can produce more revenue for your company."



His firm seems to be a breath of fresh air in an industry that has been known for spamming a scamming people. He says, "Our main goal is to help business owners get more customers. If we can't do that, we're not going to take your money." If you would like to know more about his business you can visit the newly launched website www.ohioseoexpert.com.



Search Engine Marketing

5193 Frederick St.

Barberton, Oh 44203

Phone: 234-738-1315

rob@ohioseoexpert.com/

www.OhioSEOExpert.com