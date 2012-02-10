Ohio Valley Universities Plan Technology “Speed-Dating” Event

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2012 --On April 20, 2012, the Ohio Valley Affiliates for Life Sciences (OVALS) will present a TECHSTORM event in Louisville, KY. The event will use a “speed dating” model to help connect entrepreneurs and corporate representatives with university inventions. The universities expect the event to result in new life science license deals and startups companies that will commercialize their many innovative technologies.



This event is one in a series of regional TECHSTORMs throughout the country and the first TECHSTORM event to come to the Ohio Valley. TECHSTORM is a national match making event focused exclusively on matching innovative university technologies with entrepreneurs and corporate representatives.



“TECHSTORM provides a very effective environment to connect university inventors and experienced business professionals who have the skills to turn these innovations into thriving businesses,” says Dorothy Air of the University of Cincinnati.



Ohio Valley Affiliates for Life Sciences (OVALS) members including; Marshall University, Ohio University, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky and University of Louisville, will host this TECHSTORM featuring Life Science technologies exhibited by these technology transfer offices and others in the Ohio Valley. Universities, entrepreneurs, corporate in-licensing professions and others interested in new ventures can find more information at http://www.techstormovals.com.