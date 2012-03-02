CashAdvance.com Announces Educational Ohio Consumer Protection Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2012 --CashAdvance.com is happy to launch the Ohio Loan Process page. Consumers use cash advances when they need to solve urgent financial needs. Since they are often under distress during this time, many consumers may not take the time to find out everything they need to know about loans in Ohio. Finding the information they require can be difficult and take up too much time. For some, this has deterred people from using cash advances.



The Ohio Loan process page aims to counter this problem by providing Ohioans with one easy and free place to find out everything there is to know about taking out a cash advance in Ohio.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Ohio Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Ohio, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Because payday loans in the state have been regulated nearly to prohibition, the Ohio Loan Process helps inform customers in Ohio that it is unlikely they will be able to get a loan from a reputable lender. In conjunction with the Consumer Protection page, consumers will be well armed with the information they need to spot scam artists posing as legitimate lenders and attempting to take their money or personal information.



The Ohio Consumer Protection page is an educational tool consumers can use to find all the resources their state offers to those who are seeking help. An explanation is given of each agency in addition to ways consumers can contact certain state institutions. Phone numbers, email addresses, and links to send consumers to the correct place for further information is often available for state consumer protection agencies.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”