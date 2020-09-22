Ohiya Networks' Teleconferencing Software Set to Transform Virtual Classrooms

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --Educational institutions that have replaced their traditional teleconferencing facilities with Ohiya Network's WebRTC platform have reported savings of up to 35% enabling them to reallocate resources to upgrade other critical areas to facilitate remote teaching and learning.



Ohiya Networks' all-in-one web-based teleconferencing solution has outpaced traditional competitors in ease of classroom manageability, access, speed, and accessibility. Key results reported from current customers include:



- Reduced number of apps and software: Clients reduce the number of applications and subscriptions as they can be replaced with the Ohiya Networks WebRTC platform.



- Faster deployment: The platform requires less infrastructural changes or upgrades, which allows users to start delivering classroom support faster.



- Lower learning curve: Teachers and administrators spend less time learning new software and are able to start managing their classrooms in a more streamlined manner.



- More integrated solution. The platform integrates business phone systems with teleconferencing and virtual classroom capabilities and experiences fewer downtime than current popular applications.



"Our clients appreciate being able to use one solution for both business voice for their office support and for virtual classroom management," said Founder, Claudio Garcia. "This reduces the problems of staff trying to learn and teach multiple software and lowers the costs of ownership."



Ohiya Networks continues to expand its market reach as they seek to address the shortcomings educational and business institutions face in delivering remote accessibility for their stakeholders. To support its expansion thrust, Ohiya Networks has engaged a new Head of Sales, Stephen Meadows, effective August 1, 2020.



"Stephen brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry and will be an asset to Ohiya Networks as we work to help institutions meet their stakeholder needs for faster, more affordable, and more interactive teleconferencing facilities," said Garcia of the appointment.



"Ohiya Networks has built a reputation for delivering reliable service that supports our clients' businesses. We expect the brand to continue delivering the future-paced platform for teleconferencing and business voice support that they can rely on," stated Garcia.



About Ohiya Networks

Ohiya Networks is a leading teleconferencing service helping educational and business institutions modernize through a unified communications solution. Ohiya Networks offers unified audio, video, and web conferencing on a simple, scalable, and secure platform. Ohiya Networks' success is driven by the cost-effectiveness of its solutions and the customer-focused sales strategy and service processes.



For more information about Ohiya Networks, its business, and the results of its services and products, including its virtual classroom support, visit www.ohiyanetworks.com.



Contact Person:

Jennifer Aichele

CFO, Ohiya Networks

Jennifer@Ohiyanetworks.com

720-673-0200



