Oil and Gas Sector in India

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --Indian refining industry has done well in establishing itself as a major player globally and has been ranked 4th largest country in the world in terms of refining capacity which is presently 230.066 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) after USA, Russian Federation and China.There are 23 refineries in India, out of which 18 are in public sector, 3 in private sector and 2 are Joint Ventures.



The report gives an overview of Indian oil and gas sector.

It also brings out how the Global refinery scenario particularly that of Asia is turning attractive.



The report provides information on top global and Indian oil refineries including critical decision making parameters such as regulatory approvals and SWOT analysis. 10% of the report is customisable as per customer requirements.



Key topics covered in this report include:



1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario

1.2.1 Top three Oil Refineries in World

1.2.2 Top three Oil Refineries in India

1.2.3 Comparison

1.2.4 Developmental Oil Refineries in India

1.3 Historic and Future Demand for Oil Refineries

1.4 Present Government of India Policy on Oil Refineries

1.5 List of Regulatory Approvals

1.6 SWOT Analysis

1.7 Recommendations



