Snappii Releases More Mobile Apps for Oil and Gas Industry

More and more oil and gas companies today are tending to use mobile business apps. Nowadays mobile business apps contribute to better utilization of human resources and equipment and thus significantly lowering the costs. Taking into account that oil and gas industry implies in-field activities a mobile app for it is a must-have.



Today Snappii has announced that it has released more than 10 oil and gas industry mobile business apps. They have several digital forms inside that cover the most important industry aspects including Operations, Inspections and Safety Management. The main of them are:



Oilfield Pipe Volume Mobile App



Oilfield Pipe Volume app allows pipeline operators, contractors and inspectors to measure and compute the volumes of the Oil pipeline. The app provides pipeline volume calculations, different formulas and measures and also allows users to



- export to PDF report,

- email the results to management,

- works online/offline.



Oilfield Pipe Volume app is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



Oil & Gas Field Operations Mobile App



Oil & Gas Field Operations app is designed to ensure the accurate and regular flow of information and streamline field operations by handling large amounts of collected data quickly and easily. The app allows its users to:



- calculate equations on site,

- track business progress,

- inspect equipment on the go,

- prevent emergency situations.



Available on the App Store and on Google Play.



Oil & Gas Rig Inspection Mobile App



Oil & Gas Rig Inspection Mobile App is designed to assist in detecting defects and discontinuities in rigs and drill pipes before they cause serious damage, assuring smooth operation and reducing financial risks. Thanks to this app the users can:



- monitor rig condition,

- blow-out preventers inspection,

- confined spaces inspection,

- derrick and substructure inspection,

- works online/offline,

- send push notifications.



Download Oil & Gas Rig Inspection Mobile App on the App Store and Google Play.



Oil & Gas Safety Management Mobile App



Oil & Gas Safety Management Mobile App is a powerful app intended to assist in the implementation of safety programs and improve safety performance. It allows operators, contractors, and subcontractors to:



- inspect equipment and vehicles,

- manage safety resources,

- export to PDF report,

- works online/offline,

- collect data anytime.



Oil & Gas Safety Management Mobile App is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



Pipeline Inspection Mobile App



Pipeline Inspection app allows pipeline operators, contactors and inspectors to check parts of pipe networks and determine their condition, detect coating defects and corrosion anomalies. Using this app employees can:



- conduct pipeline inspections,

- classify leaks: pipe size, line loss, type, location,

- export to PDF report,

- works online/offline.



Pipeline Inspection Mobile App is available on the App Store and on Google Play



All Snappii apps are 100% customizable to meet specific needs. For example, Snappii builders can add or change forms, add calculations, add logo and branding, change user interface, add access controls. Most changes are usually implemented in just a few days. Try it right now!



About Snappii

Snappii is a unique mobile solution for businesses that offers both: a platform to create mobile business apps without programming in days, not months, and a wide selection of ready-made industry specific and general apps that can be downloaded from Apple and Google Play store at no cost. Over 20, 000 apps have already been built on Snappii, with customers range from the largest companies to medium and small organizations. Learn more at www.snappii.com.