Oklahoma Baptist University Adds Stunt as a New Varsity Sport

USA Cheer, the governing body for all disciplines of cheer in the United States, has announced that Oklahoma Baptist University will be adding STUNT to their list of varsity sports for the 2016 STUNT season.



Women's STUNT, the new varsity sport derived from cheerleading launched by USA Cheer, has just finished its fifth season at the college level and second for high school. More than 50 colleges have participated over the past five seasons, and high schools from more than 10 states have participated over two seasons, making STUNT the fastest growing female sport in the country. Developed to meet the requirements of a sport under Title IX, STUNT takes the athletic skills of cheerleading—like jumps, stunts and tumbling—and creates a full, hour long format that challenges teams in head-to-head competition.



"Oklahoma Baptist University is proud to partner with USA Cheer by adopting STUNT as a women's sport at our university," says Robert Davenport, Director of Athletics for Oklahoma Baptist University. "We want to be the leader in everything we do, and being among the first to provide this new sport for women at the collegiate level displays that commitment to our student-athletes. We can't wait to take on this new adventure of STUNT at Oklahoma Baptist!"



The STUNT team at Oklahoma Baptist University is already enjoying the strategy that goes into STUNT and the competitiveness they are anticipating in STUNT. "I love the excitement of the game, the competitiveness it brings out in in the athletes, as well as the opportunities it is providing for women at the collegiate level," says Jessica Stiles, coach of the STUNT program at Oklahoma Baptist University. "There are high expectations coming from Oklahoma Baptist University for this new program as well as for the STUNT team, and we plan to be competitive in our first year as a STUNT program."



About USA Cheer

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit organization and is the national governing body for all disciplines of cheerleading. USA Cheer exists to serve the entire cheer community, including club cheering (All Star), traditional school based cheer programs and the new sport of STUNT. USA Cheer has three primary objectives: help grow and develop interest and participation in Cheer throughout the United States; promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.