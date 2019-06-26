Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --The driver of the 18-wheeler, who was not injured, stated that he slowed down the rig because of rain. Troopers speculate that the reduced speed of the truck; combined with slippery conditions and possible lack of visibility, contributed to the crash. Investigators pointed out that rainy conditions can create serious risks for motorcycle riders. The surface of the roadway becomes extremely slick, especially when the vehicle is not equipped with tires that provide control and stability. Many experts advise not riding in wet conditions at all, and avoiding hitting the road shortly after rainfall. The roads are coated with brake fluid, oil, grime, and debris before it rains. Once the rain starts, these materials form into a deadly concoction on the pavement.



Charles Bryan Alred, founding partner at Charles Bryan Alred, PC in Tulsa, OK, agreed with taking extra precautions in the rain.



"It's essential that riders allow enough time to brake and accelerate slowly; so that the tires have a chance to grab on to the surface of the road. The operator should also be very careful around puddles. They may look harmless, but they're often hiding a much larger pothole. A crash under such circumstances could send the rider or passenger hurtling through the air." Mr. Alred continued with a reminder: "Motorcyclists always have to be mindful of the unique risks that affect them. They're much smaller – in weight and size – than the other vehicles on the road. The two-wheeled design has a significant effect on stability. Plus; the rider doesn't enjoy the same protection as occupants of a car or truck, given the safety of being encased inside a metal shell."



As a final note, Mr. Alred commented on Oklahoma's motorcycle helmet law.



"The debate continues about how the state has minimal regulation regarding the use of helmets." Currently, riders 18 years old and up are not required to wear a helmet. However, since statistics show that helmets are 37 effective in preventing fatalities, all motorcycle operators and passengers should wear this protective gear.