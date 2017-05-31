Oklahoma Window Company Scelta Windows Wins Prestigious Award

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --A window company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma who believe in providing their customers with the lowest prices and the highest quality home windows are today celebrating after winning a prestigious award. Scelta Windows, based at 8808 S. Peoria Ave, Suite D, Tulsa, OK won the Tulsa People Magazine award for being the top window company in Tulsa, OK.



Each year the Tulsa People Magazine put together their top businesses in Oklahoma which are voted for by the people that matter, and that is the readers who look for quality services. This year, after a hugely successful year where Scelta Windows has received more recommendations from their customers than in previous years, the company has been credited by the people of Oklahoma and been named as the best window company in the A-LIST readers' choice awards.



Joe Minardi for Scelta Windows said: "We are thrilled to win such a prestigious award, it means so much. It is very important to our team that we provide a service that is second to none at a price that is very affordable. We would like to thank everyone who took the time and voted for us."



Scelta Windows, which provides free quotes for quality windows for new and existing homes has been credited for treating each and every customer as their biggest. Since being launched, the company has aimed to make remodelling a home more affordable by providing quality windows for DIY installation as well as through their full service windows plus window installation service. They have different styles of windows available to suit any type of home, hence the reason why not only homeowners choose them as their number one window supplier but also builders do too.



To learn more about Scelta Windows and to see why they have won the award and become one of the most recommended suppliers of quality windows in Oklahoma, please visit http://www.sceltawindows.com/.



About Scelta Windows

Scelta Windows provides high-quality, ENERGY-STAR rated, replacement windows, as well as new construction windows for the residential marketplace.



Contact Details:

Joe Minardi

8808 S Peoria Ave Suite D, Tulsa, OK 74132

Phone: 918-855-6546

info@sceltawindows.com