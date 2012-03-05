CashAdvance.com Introduces Informative Oklahoma Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2012 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of the Oklahoma Loan Process page. Consumers who are in urgent need of money have often turned to cash advances to cover bills when they cannot afford to wait for their next paycheck. A payday loan offers consumers the money they need, but also requires responsible borrowing habits.



During an emergency, many consumers may not have the time to conduct intensive, independent research on every aspect of the payday loan industry in their state. With the launch of the Oklahoma Loan Process page, part of CashAdvance.com’s Oklahoma Consumer Resource, anyone can learn all there is to know about the process and much more free of charge and in just a few moments.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Oklahoma Consumer Resource page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Oklahoma, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Upon opening the Oklahoma Loan Process page, visitors will immediately find a variety of information imperative to understanding the process from beginning to end. This includes basic requirement information for approval, the ability to obtain funds via direct deposit, and finally, the availability of direct debit to ensure on-time repayment automatically. Helping better prepare consumers for this process can lead to less risk of late fees and other penalties further down the line.



The Loan Process page is only one part of the Oklahoma Consumer Resource. Users who visit the Oklahoma Consumer Protection page, for example, will find every resource the state has made for consumers who are looking for help throughout the cash advance process. Each agency is explained to help consumers know which one concentrates on their needs. How to contact state institutions is also available in the form of email addresses, phone numbers, and links that take consumers to the proper place with further information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”