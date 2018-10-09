OKTV, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), Achieves Record Monthly Viewership Figures

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --OKTV (Opportunity Knocks Television), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), has achieved record viewership figures across a 30-day period with 1,119,516 online viewers. (Source: ending September 25, 2018 multi-platform monthly report)



The network has adopted a multi-channel approach allowing its viewers to access its 24/7 programming via DirectTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Rabbit TV, Facebook, and on smart televisions. Additionally, OKTV is available for download on IPhone (IOS) and Android phones.



The utilization of Roku, which has 14 million users within the U.S., has been key to achieving OKTV's high viewership figure with the addition of this dedicated channel on the device. The digital media landscape is also playing a role in providing ripe conditions for the growth of niche broadcast entertainment networks of which ours has major competitive advantages.



"The rapid rise in viewership figures demonstrates that our programming – which includes originals, series, documentaries, and feature films – are striking a chord with our audiences," said Xavier Mitchell, CEO of both Purespectrum Inc. and OKTV. He continues, "The wide reach of our network is also key and its presence on internet-connected TVs means families are coming together to share in the consumption of our unique programming. We are a smaller version of Netflix, but we are superior in catering to the needs of our audience."



The evolving media landscape means that figures for traditional TV viewership continue to falter, with 2017 being the first year that the consumption of digital video exceeded that of traditional TV. This downloaded or streaming video consumption takes place primarily on smartphone and tablet devices which leads to an insular and splintered media experience.



Due to our exponential growth, our team is concentrating its efforts on perfecting its offerings and continuing to broaden our reach. Opportunity Knocks Television is dedicated to providing opportunity for content providers, young directors and new producers to have their work featured on a network to showcase their creativity beyond YouTube.



About OKTV

OKTV (Opportunity Knocks) is a broadcast entertainment network dedicated to launching new programming and talent. With 24/7, 365 days a year programming, OKTV is actively seeking new content for its growing network. Viewers are able to enjoy original programming, TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres. The network can be viewed on any Internet-connected screen TV or mobile device at http://www.myok.tv. The network debuted in March 2018 and is available in the U.S. on DirectTV, and accessible via Roku, Amazon Fire, and Rabbit TV. OKTV also streams live on its Facebook page and via Phillips and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as on the app TVtogo.



