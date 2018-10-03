OKTV Will Host Stars Strike 4 Funds Charity Bowling Fundraiser Tournament

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --OKTV (Opportunity Knocks Television), a wholly owned subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is extremely proud to host Stars Strike 4 Funds Charity Bowling Fundraiser Tournament, Friday, October 19, 2018, 7 p.m., at Corbin Bowl Lanes Tarzana, CA. The goal of this charity bowling fundraiser tournament is to raise awareness and financially benefit causes such as autism and bullying OKTV is primarily raising funds in support of their chosen charities Boo2bullying, Autism Works Now, and ACT Today!. The celebrities supporting this event will not only be attending but they will also be leading their own bowling team.



OKTV feels that bringing awareness and assistance to battle these issues will create effective change and understating on how to make a better society.



Boo2bullying provides outreach, education and mentoring among other services specifically for bullied youth and their families. In September of 2013, Rebecca Sedgwick jumped to her death from atop an abandoned cement silo in Florida. Police who investigated her suicide uncovered abusive messages directed at Rebecca from a group of about fifteen girls at her local school.



Act Today! the focus is to diagnose autism early.



OKTV also feels passionate about bringing awareness to Autism. Dr. Lamar Hardwick, a pastor of a church was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder at age 36. Dr. Lamar finally received answers to his lifelong struggle, today he is a community leader reaching thousands through his blog and messages.



Autism Works Now is a mentorship placement and on the job work support program for individuals with autism and related disorders.



This cause has gained the support of many celebrities including actor/producer Josh Sussman (Wizards of Waverly Place), actor/writer Marcus McGee, (Scandal) actor/athlete/recording artist Sheldon Bailey (Game Shakers), actor Nathan Arenas (Disney's Bunk'd), Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Shanice, Disney Mouseketeer Will Simmons, tennis player Kerry Feirman, celebrity host/blogger Ami Desai, American Pop singer/model/actor El-Jay, and actor Bubba Ganter (Game Shakers), more celebrity guests will be announced as this charity bowling tournament unveils. This event will be televised on the OKTV network.



Please visit: http://gofundme.com/stars-strike-4-funds to make a donation.



Our partner charities:

https://boo2bullying.org/

http://www.act-today.org/

https://autismworksnow.org/



Info about OKTV

http://www.pr9.net/ent/entertainment/10637september.html#.W5qOa6RE2aM



For more information please contact Angela Tyree:

Tel: 747-666-5477

Email: strikes4funds@myok.tv



Follow Like. Share. OKTV on Instagram: @oktvlive in support of #Boo2Bullying #AutismworksNow #ActToday



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Purespectrum Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Purespectrum Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.