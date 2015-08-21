Old New York Deli Franchises Cater to Hungry Football Fans This Fall

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2015 --As students return to school and summer vacations come to an end, Old New York Deli franchisees await the start of football season and an increase in catering sales. In addition to the deli franchise's regular menu, the bakery café offers an extensive catering menu featuring appetizers, salads, and sandwiches created from fresh, organic ingredients.



According to one franchisee, "Our catering menu is a big hit with football fans. Top sellers include our 6 foot submarine sandwich that feeds up to 30 people and hearty deli sandwich platters." Old New York Deli franchises are already a hit with the morning and lunch crowds, but football season marks the beginning of a new rush for the deli franchise.



The deli's catering options include appetizer trays, meat and cheese platters, and fresh fruit trays, which are ideal for creating a mouth-watering party spread. Between the convenience of ordering ahead and the guarantee of pleasing guests, party planners look to Old New York Deli for healthy, filling party food. Regardless of when the game starts, Old New York Deli's catering menu features mouthwatering breakfast and lunch fare.



Current franchisees note a growing opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to pursue deli franchise ownership. "In California and other states where football is a treasured pastime, interested franchisees have a profitable business opportunity with Old New York Deli," a current franchisee commented. In addition to reasonable startup costs, entrepreneurs enjoy assistance with training, equipment, and marketing that combine to create a recipe for success.



