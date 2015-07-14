Old New York Deli Proves the Best Food Franchises Are Delis

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --After the Columbus Dispatch recently announced that delis are some of the best food franchises available, Old New York Deli & Bakery Co aims to prove the truth in that statement. Old New York Deli & Bakery Co is moving forward in the franchise business and offering those who want a successful, new franchise the chance to get into the deli game.



Delis are proving to be among the top food franchises, and Old New York Deli & Bakery Co is geared up to share its experience with the right entrepreneurs. While most delis and bakeries must start at the beginning working through trial and error on business models, Old New York Deli Franchisees are given the ability to piggyback off of the deli's foundation, allowing them a head-start against other delis and bakeries in the country.



This is what sets Old New York Deli & Bakery Co apart from other franchises - the learning opportunities for both new and experienced entrepreneurs. While many franchises simply loan space, Old New York Deli provides the tools for success.



With an operating and successful franchise, Old New York Deli & Bakery Co knows what works in franchising, and that the newest trend in franchises is the deli style restaurant. People want a place to gather, talk, and be together without being rushed, which is the original deli style restaurant.



Purchasing a franchise with Old New York Deli & Bakery Co is purchasing a place where people want to meet, and a place which provides the education and backing to create success. Smart entrepreneurs are picking up the hint and purchasing quality franchise deli restaurants, such as the ones provided by Old New York Style Deli.



Call today to provide a successful gathering place for any neighborhood.



For more information visit http://www.oldnewyork.com/