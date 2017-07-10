Old Timey Woodworks, LLC Launches Website Featuring Hand-Crafted Wood Decor

Opp, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2017 --Lori Windham is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.OldTimeyWoodWorks.com. The website offers a wide variety of hand-crafted wood decor including old barn board picture frames and benches, hand-carved crosses and furniture, and rustic den and wall decor. Windham was inspired by her husband's passion and talents as a carpenter, as he can bring any vision to life in the form of a rustic wood masterpiece. Through her online store, Windham wanted to help customers discover a wide range of high-quality hand-crafted wood products to add that mountainside comfort to their home.



There is lots of excellent hand-crafted wood decor featured within the merchandise of OldTimeyWoodWorks.com. The website carries items including crosses such as solid cedar wood wall-mount crosses and majestic free-standing crosses; old barn board products such as patriotic storage boxes and authentic barn board picture frames; woodwork decor such as "red neck" rustic wine racks and early-American style children's rocking chairs; and more. In the future, Windham plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as her husband builds rustic pieces to enhance every part of the home. Some of her husband's plans include hand-crafted double rocking horses, a greater variety of wood picture frames and crosses, and rustic storage solutions.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Windham regarding each and every transaction made on OldTimeyWoodWorks.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of hand-crafted products that can be custom-made to meet a customer's style and preference perfectly. Customers can choose from different woods and sizes as well as a natural, painted, or stained finish. The website also features useful items for the home, so customers can shop for outdoor living and indoor decor to complement their rustic pieces.



To complement the main website, Windham is also launching a blog located at http://www.WoodWorksBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to rustic wood decor in general such as adding a warm beach-themed touch with wood boat oars, creating a beautiful Easter scene in any room with cedar wood crosses a hill, and capturing memories beautifully with an old barn board picture frame. Windham hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding the warmth that only hand-crafted wood decor can create.



About OldTimeyWoodWorks.com

OldTimeyWoodWorks.com – a division of Old Timey Woodworks, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lori Windham.



Lori Windham

http://www.OldTimeyWoodWorks.com