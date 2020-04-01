Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) Announces Joint Effort with Lyft to Support Seniors During COVID-19 Crisis

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2020 --National nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) and Lyft are announcing a joint initiative to help New York City seniors take advantage of seniors-only hours at retail locations across the five boroughs. OATS will provide Lyft ride credits* to older adults to ensure they can purchase food and essential supplies at the safest times and offer increased training on how to use the ridesharing app.



"We're thrilled to be working with Lyft to offer practical support for seniors during this time," said Tom Kamber, OATS' executive director. "The new normal of quarantines is presenting serious challenges for older adults who live alone, but partners like Lyft help us offer creative solutions to help seniors address critical food access and mobility issues."



"We want to increase access to transportation for those who need it, particularly to meet their essential needs during this time. By activating LyftUp, we're able to partner with OATS (Older Adults Technology Services) to fill mobility needs and increase food access for the senior community," said Jen Hensley, Lyft's Senior Director of Public Policy, New York. "We're also grateful to all those who drive with Lyft for helping provide rides for those in need. Lyft will be supporting drivers by creating new opportunities to help them earn additional income through the Lyft app and continuously working to protect driver safety."



The partnership is a LyftUp initiative, Lyft's comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. Recently, Lyft launched efforts in collaboration with public health entities, local governments, nonprofits and community organizations to create new opportunities for drivers, provide rides to those in need, and help distribute essential goods during the COVID-19 situation.



OATS is committed to providing digital resources, information, and support to older adults in response t COVID-19 pandemic, offering daily online programs on topics like telemedicine, online banking, and videoconferencing, as well as guides to low-cost internet options, device recommendations, and more. All of their resources are available at www.seniorplanet.org/coronavirus.



To make sure riders and drivers know the best ways to protect themselves and those around them, Lyft is providing continuous updates. To learn more about how else Lyft is supporting its community during this time, visit its blog.



*Additional terms apply. See app for details. Subject to Lyft's Terms of Service.



About OATS

Founded in 2004 in New York City, OATS is an award-winning social impact organization that's changing the way we age. OATS has become an international leader at the intersection of the longevity and technology revolutions, shaping the dialogue around aging, designing sustainable new systems that address the vital needs of older adults, and engineering innovative solutions for partners who share its mission. Senior Planet, OATS' award-winning flagship program, transforms the experience of aging by combining high-quality technology training and inviting physical centers with a nationwide membership experience for over 30,000 future-oriented older adults. With operations in six states, OATS provides award-winning training and content in five languages at 3 Senior Planet Centers and over 150 community partner sites in 6 states each year, helping older adults improve social engagement, financial security, civic participation, health, and creativity.



About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.