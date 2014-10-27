Older Women Experiencing More HPV Infections; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --“Infected with the HPV virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A study showed that HPV symptoms in older women may be due to the reactivation of an existing, latent infection. Dr. Bob Roehr wrote that “recurrent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection in women seen around the time of menopause may represent the reactivation of an old infection acquired decades earlier, rather than a new exposure.” (1) Dr. Roehr’s study was published in The British Medical Journal. Dr. Roehr continued, writing that “epidemiological studies worldwide have found two peaks of HPV infection in women. The first occurs a few years after sexual debut … the second peak occurs around the time of menopause. There are two main theories as to why this occurs: a new sexual partner or increased numbers of sexual partners; and immunosenescence (a weakening of the immune system) that allows a latent infection to emerge.” (1) In other words, scientists believe that HPV symptoms in older women arise from two possible sources. Either a woman has a new sexual partner and becomes infected with the HPV virus, or reactivation of a latent, old HPV infection. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.







The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)







Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Patti Gravitt and colleagues wrote that “the relative increase in HPV prevalence between women with high and those with low numbers of lifetime sex partners increased steadily with age, supporting the possibility that HPV reactivation increases at older ages.” (1) They continued, writing that “the cohort effect of the sexual revolution in the United States is masking an increase in HPV prevalence in older age, which may be secondary to reactivation of ‘latent’ infection.” (1) In other words, a reactivation of the latent HPV virus is a more likely cause of HPV disease in older women than a new infection due to an increase in the number of sexual partners.



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that older women infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.







References:



(1) Roehr B. Presence of HPV in later life may represent reactivation, not reinfection. BMJ. 2012 Dec 17;345:e8517.



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.