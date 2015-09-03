OldHead Clothing Signs Distribution Agreement with Salvage Surf and Skate to Expand Into the European Markets

Boonton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --OldHead Clothing has entered into a distribution agreement with Salvage Surf and Skate based out of Switzerland. Salvage Surf and Skate now represents the OldHead Clothing and lifestyle brand throughout the countries of the European Union, Switzerland and Lichtenstein.



OldHead clothing will supply Salvage Surf and Skate with an eco-friendly line of clothing made up of organic cotton and recycled materials in line with Salvage Surf and Skate's commitment to be socially, ethically and environmentally responsible. "We continue to search for fresh new brands with quality eco-friendly products to supply our customers and have found an excellent partner in OldHead Clothing" said Bernhard Sigg, Partner and Managing Director for Salvage Surf and Skate.



OldHead clothing is excited to work with Salvage Surf and Skate. The new deal will help spread the OldHead Clothing vibe of never stop riding, pass on your wisdom and inspire the younger generation. European retails interested in carrying the OldHead Clothing line should email sales@salvage-surf-skate.com



About OldHead Clothing

OldHead Clothing is a lifestyle brand focused on designing products that stoke a feeling of nostalgia and desire to never stop riding. OldHead embraces the art and soul of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and many other creative outlets. OldHead Clothing is available at www.oldheadclothing.com. Retailers in the United State should contact wholesale@oldheadclothing.com



About Salvage Surf and Skate

Salvage Surf and Skate was formed to meet the growing demand for high quality, ecologically sound products for skaters, surfers, body surfers, stand up paddlers and in general people who enjoy the ocean and beach as much as we do. Salvage refers to our goal to wisely use or re-use the limited resources of our fragile planet. Surf refers to our love of surfing as a sport and lifestyle. Skate refers to our love of skateboarding whether it is in bowls or downhill.