Ole Outdoors Hits Market with Superior Neoprene Knee Brace

Duluth, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --Ole Outdoors Partner, Michael Kearney, announced the launch of the company's new Ole Outdoors neoprene knee brace. To celebrate, Ole Outdoors is offering a BOGO opportunity. Available on Amazon, consumers will receive a free knee brace for each one they purchase.



Knee supports are one of the easiest and most effective ways of preventing an injury, providing stability for a weak joint, or one that's been injured in the past. Many people who would benefit from wearing a knee compression sleeve often don't because they're hot and bulky, a problem that Ole Outdoors has remedied.



The Ole Outdoors knee support brace is specially designed with neoprene, a material which wicks away moisture to keep wearers comfortable even while engaging in strenuous activities. The customizable straps prevent slippage for complete comfort and it can easily be worn under clothing.



The knee compression sleeve distributes pressure evenly across and around joints and the design incorporates a padded stabilizer. The result is a knee brace that cradles the joint and prevents displacement, allowing wearers to move freely. The knee support brace aids in reducing inflammation and swelling by improving circulation to the affected area, making it particularly beneficial for those with multiple types of arthritis.



The knee brace provides support for ligaments and surrounding tissues that have been injured. It works to guide the kneecap in the proper direction and motion, and is appropriate for ACL, PCL, LCL and MCL injuries. The knee compression sleeve fits knee sizes of 12.5-18 inches in circumference and is appropriate for either leg.



Ole Outdoors knee sleeves allow individuals to pursue an active lifestyle and engage in the activities they enjoy most, even if they're experienced a past injury or with the onset of arthritis. The knee brace can be worn while participating in sports ranging from golf and tennis to basketball and soccer, along with weightlifting and while performing squats.



Kearny is celebrating the launch of the Ole Outdoors knee brace on Amazon with a BOGO promotion, providing individuals around the world with the opportunity to experience the company's breakthrough technology. The knee compression sleeve offers affordable support for those with past knee injuries or arthritis.



About Ole Outdoors

Ole Outdoors provides awesome deals on the newest and coolest outdoor and sports gear. We pride ourselves on providing an awesome customer experience while giving our customers the best deals on the best gear, no matter what you do. From camping and hunting to spelunking and kayaking, we do our best to keep you looking good in the very best and unique gear.