Oley Valley High School Renovates Turf Fields

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Oley Valley High School received a turf field replacement this spring. The field replacement was done by Keystone Sports Construction of Exton, PA.



The project was approved on March 13, 2019, at the Combined Committee Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Oley Valley School District by members of the board. The motion to ratify the turf replacement proposal was made by Mr. Clemmer and seconded by Mr. Heckman. The motion was followed by a roll call vote with Mr. Burns, Mr. Clemmer, Mr. Heckman, Mr. Kubitz,

Dr. Markley, Mr. Salen, Mrs. Zackon, and Mr. Pollock all voting yes.



Keystone Sports Construction began the replacement process on May 20th of this year and was completed on June 15th. The project was bond refinancing funded and cost $426,764.



