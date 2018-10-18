Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --Summary: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Product Type (Equipment, Reagents & Consumables and Synthesized oligonucleotides) By Application (Diagnostics, Research, Therapeutics) By End User (Research Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Oligonucleotides are short sections of nucleic acids that are combined utilizing enzyme chemistry and genetic engineering. These are for the most part utilized in labs in applications, for example, diagnostics, therapeutic and in addition industrial and academic. These are made use of from initial screening and research through to target approval and production of medication. Oligonucleotides synthesis takes place either industrially to give services to different end users or independently by means of DNA synthesizers for self-utilization. These days, major upgrades in oligonucleotide synthesis, automation and amplification has totally transformed biological research. It is likewise conceivable to do the customizations and get the required succession online effortlessly and at the required time.



Market Segmentation

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is segmented by product type into equipment, reagents & consumables and synthesized oligonucleotides; by application into diagnostics, research and therapeutics; by end user research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic laboratories.



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Product Type

Equipment

Reagents & Consumables

Synthesized oligonucleotides



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Application

Diagnostics

Research

Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR)

Gene synthesis

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

Others

Therapeutics

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/antisense oligonucleotides

Ribonucleic acid interface (RNAi)

Immunotherapy applications

Nucleic acid aptamers



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By End User

Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories



Regional Insights

On a global front, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America contributed for the biggest market share in the worldwide oligonucleotide synthesis market inferable from rising interest in R&D. Likewise, the developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises in this district are additionally foreseen to add to the boost market development in the upcoming years.



Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biosearch Technologies, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Eurogentec, Integrated DNA Technologies, Eurofins Clinical Genetics India Pvt. Ltd, GeneDesign Inc, Bioautomation Corporation and TriLink BioTechnologies Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Biosearch Technologies

- GE Healthcare

- Sigma-Aldrich

- Eurogentec

- Integrated DNA Technologies

- Eurofins Clinical Genetics India Pvt. Ltd

- GeneDesign Inc

- Bioautomation Corporation

- TriLink BioTechnologies Inc



