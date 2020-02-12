Olive Fertility Center Receives the 2020 Employee Recommended Workplace Award

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --"We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award since it is a recognition that we have created the kind of work environment we want for our staff. We really feel it is only by taking care of the people that work here that we can provide the excellent patient-centered we are known for," says Olive Fertility co-director, Dr Jason Hitkari.



As one of Canada's leading fertility clinics, Olive is dedicated to creating a workplace culture that attracts and retains the best of the best. Driven by their mission to provide the best patient-centred care and the best chance of a successful pregnancy, Olive is always innovating and encouraging staff to be at the forefront of fertility research and care. Fertility treatment is one of the most dynamic and rapidly changing fields of medicine today and Olive offers staff specialized in-house training programs, opportunities to attend conferences all over the world, and up to $1000 per year, per staff member, for Professional Development.



According to co-director Dr Niamh Tallon, "This kind of award recognizes our management team's strong commitment to, and advocacy for, our staff. We value every member of our team, recognizing these individuals are caring for our patients. In order to do that well, they need to be content and proud of where they work."



But it's not all work and no play at Olive! Olive offers plenty of team building activities and celebrations. The culture at Olive also recognizes that staff need to practice self-care and have a good work life balance in order to provide the best care for patients. They offer flexible schedules, compressed work weeks, part time and casual shifts, as well as very competitive salaries and benefits and free fertility treatment.



According to Penny Blesch, Director of HR and Operations. "It's more than the pay or the benefits; it's the culture, the work itself and the people. In-short, it's the ethos of Olive. We have a culture based on mutual trust and respect, and we truly care for one another. It's not quantifiable."



However, what contributes most to staff satisfaction is the patients themselves and the deep sense of gratification that staff have in helping people achieve the family of their dreams.



"It's so gratifying helping people through their journey in trying to conceive. It's incredibly heart-warming when our patients are successful in expanding their families!" Says Katrina, Patient Care Coordinator



Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's largest fertility clinics, offering an advanced IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs that include specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.



About Olive Fertility Centre

Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver leverages leading-edge technology and the only on-site, full-time Ph.D. Lab Director in BC. With an outstanding, innovative facility and highly trained and dedicated staff, our laboratory has achieved one of the highest pregnancy rates in North America.



For additional information, please https://www.olivefertility.com or call 604-559-9950.



Olive Fertility Centre Vancouver

Mairi Campbell

Company website: https://www.olivefertility.com

300-East Tower, 555 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Z 3X7