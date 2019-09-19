Olive Fertility Centre Demonstrates Committment to Fertility Research at the 2019 Canadian Fertility and Andrology Annual Meeting

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Olive Fertility Centre is proud to announce that Olive staff will be presenting posters on a range of research topics at the September 2019 Canadian Fertility and Andrology Annual Meeting in Ottawa. The Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society is Canada's national organization of professionals dealing with reproductive medicine and science.



"We are always striving to provide the most up-to-date evidence-based treatments in all aspects of our fertility care," says Dr Beth Taylor, co-director of Olive Fertility and co-author of two of the studies. "We encourage our staff to do ongoing research and to keep abreast of the latest developments in their field."



The topics that Olive is presenting on include:



Social Oocyte Cryopreservation: Who, When and Why

Ashley Bartlett, BSc; Rachel Butler, MSc, CCGC, CGC; Beth Taylor, FRCSC, MD



The trend towards delaying childbearing has increased interest in social egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation OC) over the past decade. The reasons for this delay are complex and include absence of the right partner and career and financial considerations. Using an electronic survey, this study explored the demographics of women considering social egg freezing, including their motivations and factors that limit their access to treatment at Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver, BC.



Pregnancy Outcomes from IVF/ICSI cycles Employing a Mixed Protocol of HP-hMG (Menopur) and Follitropin Delta for Controlled Ovarian Stimulation.

Jennifer Lylford, RN, BscN; Jing Chen, Msc; Al Yuzpe, FRCSC, MD



This study compared Olive's clinical pregnancy rates using a combination of Rekovelle and Menopur vs Puregon and Menopur, and discovered they result in similar rates of pregnancy success. The benefit of using Rekovelle and Menopur together is that the combination results in a higher number of blastocysts per cycle compared to Rekovelle alone, and results in a lower incidence of Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome compared to similar Antagonist medication protocols.



Disclosure of Donor-Sperm Conception to Children Conceived by Assisted Reproduction

Wendy Baker, RN; Tracey Mills; Beth Taylor, FRCSC, MD



This study looked at how individuals and couples disclose the use of donor-sperm to their donor-conceived children. The study showed that parents used a wide range of ways to tell their children, ranging from using books or simply discussing how babies were made. Of those who disclosed, all were satisfied with the age when this was discussed, except one (homosexual) who would have discussed at an earlier age. Most added that the discussion is ongoing and age related.



Our commitment to research enables Olive to ensure that patients have the very best chance of getting pregnant and having a healthy baby as well as the best experience possible throughout their fertility journey," says Dr Taylor. "We are dedicated to patient-centred care every step of the way."



