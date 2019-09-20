Olive Fertility Centre Nurse Receives Prestigious Award for LGBTQ+ Care

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2019 --This award seeks to acknowledge and commemorate Carole's passion for, and contribution to, patients with infertility. Wendy is "the recipient of this prestigious award for having advanced care for LBGTQ+ and single women in British Columbia, developed and improved the clinical practice of donor sperm access, safety, tracking and use, and because of her expertise in third-party ART."



According to the numerous letters from patients and colleagues supporting her nomination, the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society, and Goldi Gill, the Society's Executive Director, "Wendy's dedication to not only her patients and community, but to the improvement of the fertility nursing clinical practice as well, is inspiring and merits recognition."



After graduating from UBC's School of Nursing with a BSN, Wendy worked in a variety of jobs including Labour and Delivery in Vancouver, Prince George and Vernon, Community Health in Vancouver and Richmond, Pine Free Clinic, Everywoman's Health Centre, and Long-Term Care in Vernon before venturing into fertility care in 1995.



"I often feel that I didn't choose this field but that it chose me. I was hooked from the beginning and cannot imagine being anywhere else." explains Wendy.



Wendy joined the first fertility clinic in BC to provide fertility care for single women and same-sex couples, and for over two decades she has been at the forefront of delivering inclusive fertility care.



"Over the past 20 or so years, our commitment to inclusive fertility treatment has both broadened and strengthened. We have essentially learned a new language as our patient population becomes more diverse, and we continue to embrace new ideas, treatment modalities, and refined techniques."



Olive co-director, Dr Al Yuzpe, has worked with Wendy since the beginning of her career as a fertility nurse. "Wendy has been devoted to our patients for more than 20 years. She always goes a step beyond to support and advocate for patients and is always there to support them in any way that she can," says Dr Yuzpe.



Above all, Wendy is known for taking Olive's commitment to patient-centred care to the next level. According to Olive co-director Dr Beth Taylor, "Wendy is an extraordinary nurse. She's been known to drive medications to patients' homes, come in on her days off to help, and always advocates for the best care for our patients. We call her a mother hen – always worried about her patients and going the extra mile for them."



For Wendy, it is the privilege of being a part of someone's fertility journey that makes this job so special.



"I love having the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients. Building the trust and ensuring the experience is a positive one, regardless of the outcome, is a goal we all share at Olive. And, of course, I love hearing from patients when their joy is shared as they announce the arrival of long-awaited babies."



About Olive Fertility Centre

Located in Vancouver, BC, Olive Fertility Centre is one of Western Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include IVF, ICSI, PGT-A, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, single women, same-sex couples, and trans people.