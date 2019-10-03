Olive Fertility Centre Voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --We want to extend a sincere thank-you to all our wonderful patients who chose Olive to help them create their families and voted us the winner of the Georgia Straight's Best Fertility Centre, Vancouver.



"This is the fifth year in a row that we have been honoured with this award. It feels great to be recognized like this. We are all grateful to have our work in fertility care honoured." says fertility specialist and clinic co-director Dr Beth Taylor. "This means providing patients with their best chance of having a successful pregnancy by using the most advanced technology to help them grow their family."



Just as important as having a world class lab and some of the best success rates in Canada, is the exceptional patient-centred care that Olive provides. Everyone at Olive, from the receptionists at the front desk, to the patient care coordinators, the nurses, the embryologists and the doctors, strives to make sure that patients have the best experience possible.



"This award is also a testament to all that goes on behind the scenes at Olive," says Dr Taylor. "We are always trying to improve on our IVF lab design, processes and technology in order to create the best possible environment to ensure excellent outcomes and patient safety."



Olive would also like to congratulate Acubalance Wellness Centre for receiving the Georgia Straight Best Acupuncture, Naturopathic and Integrative clinic.



Acubalance works in partnership with Olive to offer natural fertility care and onsite fertility acupuncture treatment.



Olive Fertility and Acubalance will be offering a free, interactive information seminar October 16th.



Trying to Conceive?



Maximize your chances of a successful pregnancy



Join Fertility Experts Dr Niamh Tallon MD and Lorne Brown Dr TCM



Learn about the most effective fertility treatments and natural ways to optimize your fertility and help you conceive.



Free Seminar Wednesday October 16th 6:30 to 8:30



Olive Fertility Centre 4th Floor

400 East Tower, 555 West 12 Ave, Vancouver



To register, go to olivefertility.com or e-mail info@olivefertility.com



About Olive Fertility Centre

Located in Vancouver, BC, Olive Fertility Centre olivefertility.com is one Canada's leading fertility clinics, offering an advanced IVF lab, personal care teams, 70+ years of combined experience, and innovative programs including specialized genetic testing, egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.



For more information please contact Mairi Campbell mairi.campbell@telus.net