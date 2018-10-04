Olive Fertility Centre Voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver for the Fourth Year in a Row

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --We want to extend a sincere thank-you to all our wonderful patients who chose Olive to help them create their families and voted us the winner of the Georgia Straight's Best Fertility Centre, Vancouver.



Olive Fertility is dedicated to being the best fertility centre in Canada. This means caring for patients' emotional well-being as well as using the most advanced technology to help them grow their family. Everyone at Olive, including the patient coordinators, the nurses, the embryologists and the doctors, try to make each patient's fertility journey as successful as possible.



"This award is a tremendous honour and testament to all that goes on behind the scenes at Olive." says fertility specialist and clinic co-director Dr. Beth Taylor "We are always trying to improve on our IVF lab design, processes and technology, as well as our patient experience, in order to create the best possible environment to ensure excellent outcomes and patient safety."



According to Olive Fertility patient Tammy Chomiak it was the hope and emotional support that Dr. Taylor provided, along with the treatment, that helped her through the difficult times and finally resulted in a successful pregnancy.



Now the mom of two Tammy recalls, "This journey is not an easy one and definitely has its mix of devastating lows and unimaginable highs. Olive was an incredible source of encouragement through this whole journey and definitely made themselves available to us every step of the way. We also learned to ask questions - as many as you need to even if you are repeating yourself."



As more and more women are delaying starting a family until their 30's and even 40's. The rate of infertility is rising. Many women don't realize that their fertility peaks in the mid-20's and drops off sharply after 35.



"Frequently women don't know that a woman over 35 and her partner should have a full fertility workup if they haven't conceived after six months of unprotected intercourse." says Dr. Taylor. "The biological clock starts ticking much more quickly at this age. So the sooner a problem is diagnosed, the more quickly the treatment cans start."



Fertility evaluation and testing is fully covered by MSP in British Columbia with a referral from a family physician or a doctor at a walk in clinic.



Olive would also like to congratulate Acubalance Wellness Centre for receiving the Georgia Straight Best Acupuncturists and Best Naturopath.



Acubalance works in partnership with Olive to offer natural fertility care and onsite fertility acupuncture treatment.



Olive Fertility and Acubalance will be offering a free, interactive information seminar October 16th.



Trying to Conceive?



Maximize your chance of a successful pregnancy



Join Fertility Experts Dr. Niamh Tallon MD and, Lorne Brown DR TCM (fertility acupuncturist)



Learn about the most effective fertility treatments and natural ways to optimize your fertility and help you conceive.



Free Seminar Tuesday October 16th 6:30 to 8:30

Olive Fertility Centre 4th Floor

400 East Tower.555 West 12 Ave, Vancouver



To register call 604.678.8600 or go to olivefertility.com



About Olive Fertility Centre

Located in Vancouver, BC, Olive Fertility Centre is one of Western Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include Comprehensive Chromosome Screening (CCS), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, single women, and same-sex couples.



