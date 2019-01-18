Olive Fertility Centre Welcomes New Fertility Doctor Dr Areiyu Zhang

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Zhang to Olive Fertility," says Olive co-director, Dr. Beth Taylor. "With her expertise in infertility and IVF, her fluency in Mandarin, and her reputation for outstanding patient care, Dr. Zhang is an invaluable addition to the Olive Team."



Born in Beijing, Dr. Zhang moved to Ottawa with her family at a young age. After graduating with a BSc in physiology and psychology from McGill University, she went on to get her medical training at the University of Calgary. Dr. Zhang then completed her residency in Ob/Gyn at the University of British Columbia, followed by a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology (REI) at the University of Ottawa.



Dr. Zhang is dedicated to helping create diverse families and offering compassionate, patient-centred care. She finds counselling patients about their fertility options and guiding them through difficult decisions a deeply rewarding part of her practice. She is pleased to be able to offer patient care in English and Mandarin.



Along with her focus on whole patient care, Dr. Zhang is excited about the rapidly evolving technological advances in fertility treatment.



"Fertility treatment is one of the most innovative and rapidly changing areas in medicine today. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a team of doctors who are recognized as leaders in the field. With Olive's outstanding lab and the new technologies that are now available, like Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), we are able to help most patients achieve a successful pregnancy."



About Dr. Zhang

Dr. Zhang is a registered sonographer in obstetrical and gynecologic ultrasound with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography.



About Olive Fertility Centre

Olive Fertility Centre is of Canada's largest fertility clinics, offering an advanced IVF lab, personal care teams, and innovative programs that include Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing.



