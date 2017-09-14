Olla Organics Celebrates Positive Relationship with Customers by Launching New Facebook and YouTube Social Media Pages

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --The relationship a person has with their favorite beauty product brands can be a very personal one. Olla Organics count themselves as one growing natural beauty company that doesn't take this kind of thing for granted, recently celebrating the launch of their brand-new Facebook and YouTube pages, both designed to make staying close to their customer-base as simple, fun and equally beneficial as possible. Enthusiasm surrounding both the Facebook and YouTube pages are high.



"We appreciate each and every one of our customers and love to hear what they think of our products or here any other suggestions they might have," commented a spokesperson from the company. "With our Facebook and YouTube pages, the Olla Organics team is just a comment away, and we are paying close attention to each."



According to Olla Organics, their best selling product is the very popular Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask. The Dead Sea Mud Mask, along with all future Olla Organics beauty choices, features only the highest quality organic and natural ingredients, selected for their effectiveness and safety, providing a smart and safe alternative to the harsh chemical formulas found in many other brands.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ollaorganics.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, that's why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.