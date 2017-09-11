Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask Now Available with Free Shipping from Amazon.com when 2 Bottles or More Are Ordered

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --There's many good reasons to shop on Amazon.com, but the one that experts agree attracts a majority of customers is their policy of offering free shipping on orders over $35. In good news for natural beauty product users, well respected organic beauty brand Olla Organics recently announced their Dead Sea Mud Mask firmly falls into this category. Purchases of two or more of the product, now, automatically receiving free Prime shipping.



"We are all about helping our customers really get the most out of their experience shopping for our products," remarked Aaron Lee from Olla Organics. "By being able to cut their shipping costs that's a real serious savings. It's like getting the second Dead Sea Mud Mask at a big discount and it's no secret how quick Amazon Prime shipping is to most locations."



According to the company, only best quality, natural and organic ingredients are featured in Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask, a high quality beauty product intended to help keep skin looking youthful, vibrant, wrinkle free and moisturized. It has quickly won very favorable feedback both online and off.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.