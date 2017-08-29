Olla Organics Harness the Healing and Energizing Minerals of the Dead Sea with Exciting Release of Dead Sea Mud Mask

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --When it comes to beauty products, experts agree it pays to be a discerning shopper. In good news for women who place a top priority on using beauty products that just don't produce results, but also respect their health and wellness, Olla Organics has arrived to answer their call. The new company, is completely dedicated to using only the best in all natural, organic high-quality ingredients – just the kind the thinking professional women demands. The company recently celebrated the release of their first product Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask to very high excitement. From it's premium formula, to being backed up by a devoted team of knowledgeable beauty product experts, the new natural mask promises to become a quick favorite.



"For a woman looking for a youthful glow or who wants to say goodbye to wrinkles look no further," commented Aaron Lee, CEO of Olla Organics. "Our Dead Sea Mud Mask uses the best in natural, organic ingredients and the results are remarkable – no matter the age of the beautiful woman who chooses to make it a part of their health and beauty program."



The Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask is an ideal choice for the summer season, when skin is often treated harshly by the sun and the mask's properties can go a long way towards healing and rejuvenating skin stressed in these kind of ways. Its use as a protector from the worst effects of the sun actually stretch back thousands of years as a traditional, proven remedy that has made the Dead Sea a household word among people who understand quality beauty products.



According to Olla Organics, the brand's carefully selected all natural, all organic formula was specifically designed to dry quickly, with the minerals in the mud also being absorbed at a fast pace into the skin, maximizing both effectiveness and convenience. Using the top choice in ingredients make these kind of breakthroughs possible, something Olla Organics has committed to both here with their debut product and also with their planned future releases.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions , without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.