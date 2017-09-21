Olla Organics Rebels Against Beauty Brand Trends by Offering Attractively Priced All Natural and Organic Dead Sea Mud Mask

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --Looking beautiful definitely doesn't mean a person needs to risk the health and well being of their skin or hair. Breaking away from trends established by much less than trustworthy beauty product brands only interested in making money, Olla Organics recently announced customers can count on their product formulas being completely natural and organic. Word is traveling fast, with their lead product Olla Organics becoming a popular choice on Amazon.com.



"Beauty products should not only help a woman look her best, but also encourage healthy and youthful skin," commented Aaron Lee, CEO of Olla Organics, who also creates the product line formulas. "We wouldn't put anything in our Dead Sea Mask or other future products that we wouldn't want a family member or loved one use themselves. Beauty and good health should come hand in hand with each other."



Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud mask has broken to the head of the pack, by containing a completely natural and organic formula, without any artificial or chemical ingredients at all. Few competitors can make the same claim, instead having chosen to mix in questionable chemicals and preservatives that can lead to dry and unnaturally aged skin.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ollaorganics.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.